Adkins, Rachel

Adkins (Shafer), Rachel Irene



Rachel (Shafer) Adkins, formerly of Springfield, was born



July 11, 1933 and arrived in Heaven July 4, 2024. Preceded in death by husband Okey Adkins, daughters Dorothea Hogg and Sherry Kavorkian,



parents Clarence and Hazel Shafer, brothers Howard, Bob, Don, and Paul Shafer, sisters Frieda, Esther, and Mary Ellen Shafer. Left to cherish



her memory daughter Laura Truman (Sweetwater TN) sons Okey (Anita) and Miles Adkins (Cleveland TN), brother Miles (Bonnie) Shafer (West



Alexandria OH) and host of relatives and friends, including



Springfield friends and the Church of God Camp meeting friends. Memorial service will be July 21 at 4pm at Sweetwater Church of the Nazarene.



