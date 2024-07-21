Adkins, Rachel

Adkins (Shafer), Rachel Irene

Rachel (Shafer) Adkins, formerly of Springfield, was born

July 11, 1933 and arrived in Heaven July 4, 2024. Preceded in death by husband Okey Adkins, daughters Dorothea Hogg and Sherry Kavorkian,

parents Clarence and Hazel Shafer, brothers Howard, Bob, Don, and Paul Shafer, sisters Frieda, Esther, and Mary Ellen Shafer. Left to cherish

her memory daughter Laura Truman (Sweetwater TN) sons Okey (Anita) and Miles Adkins (Cleveland TN), brother Miles (Bonnie) Shafer (West

Alexandria OH) and host of relatives and friends, including

Springfield friends and the Church of God Camp meeting friends. Memorial service will be July 21 at 4pm at Sweetwater Church of the Nazarene.

