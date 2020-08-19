ADKINS, Wilma M. Wilma M. Adkins, 81, Springfield, Ohio, formerly of Vinton, Ohio, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020, at the Forest Glen Health Care Campus, Springfield, Ohio. She was born May 28, 1939, in Accoville, West Virginia, to the late Oscar and Alberta Knootz Stapleton. Wilma married Elmer Adkins and he preceded her in death on December 23, 1985. Wilma retired from Cooper Industries of Springfield, Ohio, following 28 years of employment. She was a member of High Praise Ministry Church, Jackson, Ohio. Wilma also enjoyed shopping, gardening and spending time with her grandchildren. Those left to cherish her memory are sons, Michael (Janice) Adkins and Matthew (Rhonda) Adkins, both of Springfield, Ohio; nine grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; brothers, Danny Stapleton, Vinton, Ohio, Roger (Debbie) Stapleton, Jackson, Ohio; sisters, Bobby Stapleton, Jackson, Ohio, Jerri Cline, West Minster, Maryland and Helen McPeters, Greenville, Tennessee; several nieces, nephews and extended family. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Wilma's niece, Joyce Ann for her loving care during Wilma's illness. In addition to her parents and husband, Wilma was preceded in death by son, Brian Adkins, brother, Richard Stapleton, sisters, Irene Fyffe and Donna Jackson. Family would like to extend a special thank you to Forrest Glenn Health Care Campus of Springfield, Ohio, for their exceptional care of Wilma. Visitation will be held Thursday, August 20, 2020, from 2:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. at the McCoy Moore Funeral Home, Vinton Chapel. In accordance with her wishes, cremation will follow. Social distancing protocol will be observed, and face mask will be required. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.mccoymoore.com

