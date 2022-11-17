ADLER, Doris

ADLER (WARD) (ZOLLER), Doris Jean



Doris (Ward) (Zoller) Adler was born in London, KY, on December 13, 1936, and passed on November 12, 2022. She was the youngest of seven children. Preceded in death by parents, Robert and Nellie J. (McIlquham) Ward, husband Donald D. Zoller, son Jeffrey L. Zoller, her siblings and their spouses.



Doris graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1954 and attended both Sinclair Community College and the University of Dayton. Her professional career spanned 19 years at the Dayton Walther Corporation in their executive suite serving as Executive Assistant to the president and also on their board of directors as Assistant Corporate Secretary.



In 1988 she was hired as Executive Assistant to the President and CEO of Robbins and Myers, Inc. and retired in 1999. She continued to work part time for the retired CEO. During that period, Doris also served for two years as the Executive Director of Dayton's, Frank M. Tait Foundation.



In 1962, she married Donald D. Zoller, they lived in German Township the majority of their marriage where Don maintained a Chiropractic office in Germantown until his sudden passing in 1994.



On September 16, 2000, Doris married Ron Adler, and they enjoyed an amazing marriage of 22 years. They both loved business and over those years, founded and operated three companies all dedicated to education, scholarships and supporting the workforce needs of local businesses.



Doris was an active member, and served on the board, of the International Association of Administrative Professionals (IAAP) for over 20 years and achieved the rating of Certified Administrative Professional. She was also a member of Executive Women International (EWI) and has remained friends with members from both organizations and staying connected through a group called "The Rusty Wheelettes ".



She also served for nine years as a member of the Germantown Library Board and was very proud that during that time, the trustees oversaw the building of a new library for their community.



Doris is survived by her husband, Ron, daughter Pam of Florida, son, daughter-in-law and granddaughter, Steve, Kim and Olivia Adler, sister-in-law, Judy Adler, all of Cincinnati, Margie (Brockman) Athy of Springfield, OH, her son and daughter-in-law, Dusty and Diane Hoefer of North Carolina, Roy and Vera Brockman and family of St. Louis, MO, Michael and Tina Ward of Moraine, OH, Glenda McManus of Miamisburg, OH, Carla and Scott Ward of London, KY.



At Doris request, there will be no public viewing.

