Agin, Karen

Agin (Sigler), Karen



I hope I can be an Autumn leaf, who looked at the sky and lived. And when it was time to leave gracefully, it knew life was a gift. -Dodinsky Karen E. (Sigler) Agin, born August 21, 1964 at Springfield Community Hospital to Edward and Mary Sigler of Yellow Springs, Ohio. She was 59 when she passed at her home surrounded by those she loved. Karen was always trying to educate others on Metastatic Breast Cancer (also known as stage 4). This is what ultimately took her life. Karen's options for treatment came down to two. Both with low percentages of working. This is why funding metastatic research is incredibly important. Karen wasn't just an advocate for MBC research. She chose to work with children in a preschool environment where her creative juices flowed in setting up dramatic play areas and thrived on making art projects with her students. She enjoyed many years working for the Madison-Champaign ESC where she was also given the chance to work with children who had disabilities. The students were all different in personality and held their own contributions to the class. It was a joy to watch their growth. Karen's creative side had her involved in many hobbies. Cross stitch, painting, reading, punch needle, and photography are just a few. She loved sharing those with her family. She kept in touch with her siblings, and she was thrilled to go to any family function. Unfortunately, lives are like rivers: they go where they must, not where we want them to. (Russo) Karen was preceded in death by her parents, 3 brothers; Douglas, Danny, and David Sigler, and David's son, Matthew Sigler- a wonderful nephew. She is survived by her loving husband, Mike Agin of South Vienna, OH, two sisters; Betty Bailey of Huber Heights, OH and Kathie Crabill of Spring Valley, OH, niece, Jessica (Robbie) Cooper, great-niece, Mackenize Cooper, and other nieces, nephews, family members, and friends.



A graveside service will be held on Monday, March 4, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. at the Glen Forest Natural Cemetery, Yellow Springs, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Metavivor.org in Karen's honor. Arrangements entrusted to the Jackson Lytle and Lewis Funeral Home, Yellow Springs. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



