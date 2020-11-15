AHLERS, Allen A.



Allan A. Ahlers died on



Saturday, November 7, 2020, with loving family by his side. He was pre-deceased by his



sisters Ruth Ahlers, Marcella Nosil, and Mary Schlemann, as well as his first wife Jane (Moorman) Ahlers who died in October, 2016 and daughter



Kathy Jane Ahlers who died in April of 2020. At the time of his death he was married



to Marguerite L. (Klawitter)



Ahlers. Allan and Jane had seven children, seventeen grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchidren. Allan was born on March 30, 1927, to August Bernard Ahlers and Regina M. (Wolfe) Ahlers in Dayton, Ohio, and graduated from Chaminade High School. After graduation he served in the



Army and was stationed in Germany for short time at the end of World War II. He then enrolled in the University of Dayton and graduated with a BS in Industrial Engineering. Shortly thereafter he married Jane and started a family. They first lived in an apartment in Dayton, then moved to Meadowdale where the family grew to include Theresa, Mark, Kathy, Tom, MaryBeth, Julia and Jennifer. Allan worked for several local companies including AO Smith and McCalls Publishing. In 1967 they moved to Dayton View and lived there until he took a job with McDonnell Publishing in Chicago, Illinois, in 1976. He then worked for the USPS at the bulk mail facility from which he retired in 1990. After retirement he and Margie moved to High Point, NC, Naples, FL, and ultimately to Chandler AZ.



Allan's favorite hobby was golf and he and Margie lived next to the 15th hole of the Lone Tree Golf Club for many years. They also traveled extensively throughout the US, Canada and abroad. In the last few years as their health declined they moved back to the Chicago area to be near family. At the time of his death he was a resident of Sunrise Brighton



Gardens in Wheaton, Ill. The family wishes to thank the staff and management of Sunrise as well as Seasons Hospice for their kindness and care especially in his final days. A celebration of his life will be planned later.

