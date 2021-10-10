AIKEN, Gary Lee



Age 73, of Washington Township, passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2021. Gary was born on November 11, 1947, in Dayton, OH, to the late Burley and Laura (Miller) Aiken. He graduated from Trotwood Madison High School in 1965, and it has remained an important place for him throughout his life. It was there that Gary met his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Gail. Later in life, he became a teacher and coach for their football team. After High School Gary attended Ohio University, earning his B.A. in 1969 in Secondary Education. Following his short teaching career Gary opened Buckeye Pools with his wife, Gail in 1974, both working tirelessly to turn it into the successful business it is today. Gary and Gail retired in 2013 but both have remained very active since. They could often be found traveling the world together, having visited Europe, Asia, South America, and enjoyed many amazing family Christmases in Maui and spring breaks in San Destin. Gary also enjoyed golf, Ohio State Football, but more than anything else, he was happiest spending time with his beloved grandchildren. He was a member and past President of the Centerville Noon Optimist Club, where he was well known for organizing the Christmas Tree Sale Fundraiser. Gary will be forever remembered for being generous, funny, loving, optimistic, and will be missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Gail (Ullery); daughters, Nikki (Jeff) Dice, Jodi (Brian) Seeley; grandchildren, Jacob and Lucas Dice, Benjamin, Brady and Beckham Seeley; brother, Michael (Dianne) Aiken. The family wishes to thank all of Gary's friends for their love and support at this time. Friends and family are welcome to visit 4-7PM on Monday, October 11 at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 81 N. MAIN ST, CENTERVILLE. Funeral services will be held 11AM the following morning, Tuesday, October 12 at SouthBrook Christian Church, 9095 Washington Church Rd., Miamisburg. Burial in Miami Valley Memory Gardens. Reception to follow at Routsong Funeral Home. Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com.

