AIKEN, Gerry



Age 77, passed away peacefully February 23, 2021, due to COPD. She was born October 4, 1943, in Dayton, Ohio, to



Harry E. and Julia M. Kelly.



Gerry attended Julienne HS and was a 1961 graduate of St. Joseph Commercial HS. She



enjoyed a 26 year career as a 911 dispatcher for the City of Miamisburg.



Gerry was a beloved mother to Kelly, Chris, Paula and her 7 grandchildren. Roger, her



husband of 29 years preceded her in death in 2020.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local animal shelter...Gerry loved her little dogs.

