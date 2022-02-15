AKERS, Jeff Stanley



Age 59, of Hillsboro, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 10, 2022, as a



result of an automobile accident. He was born on June 15, 1962, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late Henry and Ruby (Reynolds) Akers. Jeff was a graduate from Wilbur Wright High School in Dayton, Ohio, and he attended the Miami University in Middletown, Ohio. He was a truck driver and an environmental driller for over 40 years. He enjoyed camping with his family and friends, golfing in his spare time, and he enjoyed watching baseball and cheering on the Cincinnati Bengals. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Jeff is survived by his wife of 20 years, Debborah



Blevins Akers; six children, Kevin Resler, Ruby Maria Akers,



Jeffrey Christopher Akers, Bianca Neff, Matthew (Andrea) Gentry, and Van Gentry; twelve grandchildren, Evan Lepera, Olivia Williams, Mara Davis, Sienna Gentry, Scarlett Gentry, Beau Gentry, Aden Shade, Caleb Shade, Wesley Mullins, Ezzerae Simpkins, Staelii Mills, and Khrystal Tucker; two great-grandchildren, Kayson Boothe, and Gregory Booth; three siblings, Noah (Beverly) Akers, Henry S. (Shannon) Akers, Tammy (Anthony) Goodpaster; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Bill Reynolds Jr., Clayton R. Akers, Johnny Akers, and a son-in-law, Eric Neff. Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at the Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Memorial service will take place at 2:00 p.m. following visitation on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at the Turner & Son Funeral Home. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit



www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc