AKERS, Trevor

1 hour ago

AKERS, Trevor

Of Troy, OH, died Saturday, October 15th, 2022, at Hospice of Miami County following a brief illness. He is survived by daughter, Treva (George) Hotter of Las Cruces, NM; sons, John of Parker, CO, William (Kristen) of Tipp City, OH, and Ronald of Tipp City, OH; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 74 years, Gloria Wright Akers; son Phillip Akers and grandson, Neil Akers. A graveside service will be held at Maple Hill Cemetery, 800 S. Hyatt St., Tipp City, OH. To send a special message, please visit


www.NewcomerDayton.com


