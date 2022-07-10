ALBRECHT, Mary Grant



Age 87 of Kettering, OH, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Mary was born in Creelsboro, KY, on December 29, 1934, to the late Virgil and Gladys (Bledsoe) Grant. Also preceding her in death are siblings Nellie Reboulet, Robert Grant, Roy Grant and Mae Holt. She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, David Albrecht; sons Mike (Tonya) Albrecht and Greg (Nikki) Albrecht; grandchildren Grant (Megan) Albrecht, Olivia Albrecht, Garrett Albrecht, Madison Albrecht, Gage Albrecht and Audrey Albrecht; great-grandchildren Kasey Albrecht and Leo Albrecht; and many other family members and friends. Mary graduated from Jamestown High School in Jamestown, KY, and enjoyed card club, square dancing and traveling, especially to the Smoky Mountains. She enjoyed 38 years at Riverdale United Methodist Church in worship and good fellowship; serving as a children's Sunday school teacher, singing in the choir for over 25 years and as a member and chairperson of the Worship Commission. Mary worked in the accounting department at Dayton Power & Light, as Outlet Store manager at Top Value Trading Stamps, various jobs including master seamstress for a bridal shop, collections at Standard Register and ended her work career at age 75 with All Fix Electric Service. The family wishes to express a special thank you to all the people who came to help take care of Mary during her illness. The care givers from Comfort Keepers were outstanding and the nurses and others from Crossroads Hospice were the best. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Kettering.



Friends and family may visit from 5:30pm-8pm on Friday, July 15 at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd., Kettering, OH. There will also be a visitation from 11am-12pm on Saturday, July 16, at First Baptist Church of Kettering, 3939 Swigart Rd., Beavercreek, OH, followed by the funeral service beginning at 12:00 pm with Dr. Chad Keck officiating. After the service, a light lunch will be served at the church then we will proceed to David's Cemetery, 4600 Mad River Rd., Kettering, OH, for a graveside service.

