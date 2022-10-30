ALCORN, Mary J.



Mary J. Alcorn, age 97, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on October 12, 2022. She was born on May 5, 1925, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late George and Ada King. In addition to her parents, Mary is preceded in death by her spouse Samuel Alcorn; sisters Betty Kral, Ruth Davies and Jane Ferrier; and brother Robert King. Mary is survived by her daughter Stephanie Chapman; son Scott (Darlene Como) Chapman; niece Marsha Kral; and niece Marion (Gerald) Wright. Memorial service will be held at 2 PM on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, Ohio 45439. Visitation will be held at 1 PM on Sunday, November 6, until the time of service. Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Mary to Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

