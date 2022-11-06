ALDEN, Jonathan "John"



Age 76, of Kettering, Ohio, passed away on November 1, 2022. He was born on February 21, 1946, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Jonathan and Gladis Alden. John is survived by his loving wife of 30 years Cathy Alden; son Aric Chilcote; children Darcy Alden, Jonathan Alden, and their mother Nancy Blackburn; granddaughter Nevada Alden; Good friends Billy Darnell, Peter Bradstreet, David Kreitser, Bill Moy, and Sandy Kreitser. John's life was all about music. He was an incredible acoustic guitarist and was a member of numerous rock bands, including Jonathan and Leigh, Starbucks, Dayton Yellow Springs Band, and Electric Range. John loved dancing while cooking in the kitchen, especially while making Buck Benny Casserole. He was loved and will be missed, especially by the love of his life Cathy. Celebration of life will be held at 4 PM on Monday, November 14, 2022, at a loft in Dayton.

