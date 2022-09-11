ALEMAN, Angel Dejesus Vannoy

VANNOY ALEMAN, Angel Dejesus



Angel DeJesus Vannoy Aleman, 16, of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 13th from 6-8:00 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME with services being held on Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow in the Ferncliff Cemetery. www.littletonandrue.com.



