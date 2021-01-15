ALEXANDER, Billie

X

Billie Alexander, age 77, of Franklin, passed away Tuesday,

January 12, 2021, at her residence. She was born December 29, 1943, in Middletown, Ohio, the daughter of Bill and Pearl (nee Thompson) Turner. She worked in the Dietary Department for the Carlisle Schools and in the floral department of Kroger's in Springboro. Her first husband, J.C. Lykins and

second husband, Lonnie Alexander preceded her in death along with her son; Christopher Carl Crothers. She is survived by her children; Scott Edward (Colleen) Crothers, Kimberly Sue Crothers, Yvonne Crothers, Danielle Renee Hall, and is

survived by seven grandchildren and one great-granddaughter; her twin brother; Danny Turner a special friend; Phyllis Twilley and daughter-in-law; Teresia Crothers. Services will be 10:30 AM, Friday, January 15, 2021, at the Evans Funeral Home, 1944 St. Rt. 28 in Goshen 45122 with

visitation starting at 9:30 AM. Deacon Mathew Walker will

officiate. Burial will follow in the Morrow Cemetery in Salem Township. Her family requests memorials to the ALS

Association or the SPCA of your choice.

