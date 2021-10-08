ALEXANDER, Joshua Lee "Josh"



Joshua Lee "Josh" Alexander 27, of Cincinnati, went to be with the Lord on Saturday,



October 2, 2021. He was born in Middletown, on March 3, 1994, to the late Richard and Alicia D. Alexander. Josh was an avid Steelers fan. He was a great friend and had a



contagious laugh that could



always make others smile. The family finds strength in 2 Corinthians 5:8 "To be absent from the body is to be present in the Lord." Josh is survived by his brother, Jared Alexander; maternal grandparents; Carl and Gerry Gentry; paternal grandparents, Ron and Chris Alexander and Nancy Rich; uncles, Donnie Hall, Jeremy (Tina) Gentry, Ron (Connie) Alexander, Randy Alexander, Danny Wilson and Ray Bryant; aunts, DeeAnna Peck, Brandi (Ship) Bittinger and Carla (Rocky) Scherle; and numerous cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. The family asks that donations be made in Josh's memory to any facility that assists people recovering from addiction. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

