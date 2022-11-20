ALFORD, Evelyn J.



Passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, peacefully surrounded by her family in Venice, FL. Born in Cincinnati, OH, she resided most of her life in West Carrollton, OH. She was preceded in death by her mother and father Raymalee and Luther Bex and her beloved husband of 67 years, Angus Notley Alford. She is survived by her 4 sons, Steve (Karen), Mike (Tammy), Russ (Denise), Andy (Erin); 9 grandchildren, Jason (Sam), Sienna (Ryan), Josh (Amanda), David (Chaz), Stephanie (Victor), Jessica (Nate), Jeff, Jenna (Kyle), Marie (Wyatt); 14 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Evelyn finally found her happy place living on the beach in various locations until she found her little piece of heaven in Venice, FL. She loved sharing her home with family and friends over the years where she and Notley could entertain all who came to visit. She also enjoyed traveling around the world with her family and friends. In later years she made sure that she took all her children and grandchildren on special trips to places that were special in her life, giving us all memories we will cherish forever. She was an avid Reds fan and loved doing art and craft projects for everyone. She will be deeply missed by everyone she touched. A private ceremony will be held at a later date.

