Allan, Terry Craig



Terry was born on Christmas morning in 1943 and died peacefully on June 25th, 2024. Terry, a lifelong biology teacher, inspired countless individuals with his passion for science and travel, inspiring them to make a difference in the world. Terry grew up in Centerville, competing in various activities with his cousins and siblings in his neighborhood, then played baseball and football at CHS and later coached there. He taught his kids how to properly bid up a good hand in Pedro when vacationing on Sugar Island, how to reduce their carbon footprint, and that a race to the car in the parking lot could (and should) happen with no notice. He was a wonderful pianist, engaging his children and grandchildren in playing duets with him. His family thanks him for the roadtrips to all the national parks, for teaching them how to identify local trees and for highlighting the importance of eating the rainbow (plus chocolate chip cookies). Terry showed by example the values of kindness, gratitude, and generosity. Terry took the time to express appreciation for "10/10" meals, conversation and company; and always made sure he told those close to him how much he loved them. Terry's legacy of education continued in death as he donated his body to Ohio State's Medical School for continued research on dementia. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Traci. He is survived by his wife, Mary, daughter, Crystan, son, Michael (Rachael), grandchildren Aedan, William, & Finnegan Spencer and Allie & Jack Allan.



