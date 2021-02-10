ALLEN, Alonzo

X

ALLEN, Jr., Alonzo

Alonzo Allen, Jr., 89, of Columbus, Ohio, and formerly of Springfield, Ohio, passed away February 7, 2021. He was born December 22, 1931, the son of Alonzo and Anna Mae

(Gilbert) Allen, Sr. Alonzo retired after 27 years of dedicated service from Developmental Disabilities of Clark County. Visitation is Thursday, February 11, 2021, from 11:30 a.m. until the time of service at 12:30 p.m. in the Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery.


