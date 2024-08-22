BreakingNews
Aug 22, 2024
Allen, Carole

Carole of Middletown, OH passed away Aug 16th at the age of 80. She leaves to mourn but cherish her memory her husband James, son James II (Tina), daughter Jenee Allen, 2 grandchildren and sister Delores Culbreath. Family and friends may pay their respects Fri Aug 23rd from 11am until the hour of service of 12pm at New Era Baptist Church 1120 Yankee Rd Middletown, OH. Interment will follow at Woodside Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Preston Charles Funeral Home.

Funeral Home Information

Preston Charles Funeral Home

