ALLEN, Cole Michael



Age 17, of Gettysburg, formerly of Brookville, passed away at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton on December 26, 2020. He attended Brookville Schools for several years and he was currently a junior at Greenville High School. He loved to fish, hanging out with his friends, gaming, and also attended Salem Church of God where he was an active part of their children & youth ministries. Cole is survived by his father, Nick Allen; mother, Alicia Albrektson; brother, Caleb Allen; sister, Isabella Allen; paternal grandparents, Debbie & Mike Allen; maternal grandparents, John Albrektson & Teresa Kilgallen; uncle, Chris (Ann-Lisa) Allen and numerous other relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held 1:00 pm, Mon., Jan. 18 at Salem Church of God, 6500 Southway Rd., Clayton, OH 45315. A WALK-THRU visitation will be held at the church Monday from 11:30 am until service time. Arrangements are in care of GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com IMPORTANT: Masks are



required for all guests attending.

