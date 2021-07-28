ALLEN, Diana Laone



"Nana"



56, of Springfield, Ohio, was called to her eternal home on Monday, July 26, 2021. Diana was born on December 16, 1964, and was a lifelong resident of Springfield. She resided at the F.F. Mueller Residential Center for the past 44 years. Diana was an "Angel on Earth" with a constant smile, sweet disposition, fun sense of humor and loved by all who met her. Diana enjoyed her many years of employment at TAC II, a nonprofit organization serving people with disabilities and offering safe, inclusive opportunities to thrive. She is survived by her mother, Joyce "Joy" Swaney Northup; sisters, Debra Allen Rivas and Darla Allen Self. She was preceded in death by her father, David Edwin



Allen; a brother, David Howard Allen; maternal grandparents, Helen Chapman Swaney Williams and Delbert Swaney; paternal grandparents, Charles and Doris Allen all of Springfield. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and care givers at Springfield Regional Medical Center and Ohio's Hospice for their care, compassion and support. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to F.F. Mueller Residential Center, Springfield, Ohio. A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday at 11:30 at South Solon Cemetery. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

