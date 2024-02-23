Allen, Gary

Gary Allen, 85, of Monroe, died on, February 21, 2024. He was born on January 2, 1939, in Dayton, OH to George and Edna Mae (Adair) Allen. He was a lithographer at McCall's Printing. In his free time, Gary was active in the Ace Car Club and loved classic cars. Gary's 1961 Corvair Rampside pick up truck was his favorite vehicle he ever owned. He enjoyed playing Rummy and crewed hot air balloons. Gary is survived by his wife, Bobbie Allen; daughters, April Poe, Amy (Eugene) Langone, Kim (Bob) Key; sons, Michael Allen, Michael Westray, Todd (Sherri) Payne; grandchildren; David (Lyndsay), Nicole (James), John (Tarrah), Alliah; great grandchildren, Caraline, Layla, William, James, Addison; his dogs, Sassy & Oakley. He was preceded in death by his parents; Mom, Nina Howard; sister, Connie Kain. Visitation will be Monday, February 26, 2024, from 5:00 - 6:00PM at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown, OH 45044, with a Memorial Service at 6:00PM. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com

Funeral Home Information

Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc

3805 Roosevelt Blvd

Middletown, OH

45044

https://www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

