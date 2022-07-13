ALLEN, Janet M.



Age 90 of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Golden Years Nursing Home. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on March 16, 1932, the daughter of Gordon and Thelma (Forberg) Jeffries.



Survivors include two sons, Juan (Susan) Allen and Kim Allen; two grandchildren, Steven (Keiko) and Jeffrey (Melanie) Allen; five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Barbara Wilke and Diane Beyerlein; and a brother, Don Jeffries.



Besides her husband Benjamin, she was also preceded in death by a son, George Allen; two sisters, Geraldine Howell, Maxine Heinrich; and two brothers, David and Bud Jeffries.



The family wishes to thank the staff of Golden Years Nursing home and Bella Care Hospice for the excellent care they provided for our mother.



A 12:00 PM Graveside service will be held Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Rose Hill Burial Park.



Memorials are suggested to Bella Care Hospice, 4340 Glendale Milford Rd., Suite 160, Blue Ash, Ohio 45242



