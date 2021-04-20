ALLEN, Janice

ALLEN (Anderson),



Janice Marie



Janice Marie (Anderson) Allen, age 85, passed away on April 16, 2021. She was born on



August 13, 1935, to Robert and Ethel (Bowman) Anderson in New Lebanon, Ohio.



Throughout her career, Janice worked at Standard Register and Sinclair Community



College as an Accounting Clerk. Janice truly cherished her casino trips and playing cards and dominos with her group of close friends and cousins.



Janice is survived by her son, Steven (Melissa) Henson; step-children, Lisa Allen, Michael Allen; grandchildren, Aryanna, Melania, Nicholas, Jessica; great-grandchildren,



Elizabeth, Connor; and cousin Barbara.



Janice is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 30 years, Carl Allen; her brother, Charles "Fred" Anderson; and her parents.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer's and Dementia Research Foundation in Janice's memory at



https://act.alz.org/donate



A private family graveside service will be held at Trissel Cemetery in New Lebanon, Ohio. Online condolences at



www.waitefuneralhome.com