ALLEN, Larry Wilson



Larry Wilson Allen, 82, of Springfield, passed peacefully at his home with his wife beside him. He was born in Springfield, Ohio, on October 20th, 1938, the son of Charles and Jean (Rose) Allen.



Larry had a passion for officiating high school football for 50 years. He enjoyed golfing and working in his garage on various crafts and projects. He most enjoyed spending time with his wife of 63 years going out to eat and traveling where a favorite spot was Gatlinburg. His grandchildren will forever be grateful for the summers spent at his home. Larry truly believed Mickey Mouse ruled the world.



He is survived by his wife, Marjorie E. (Grimm); two daughters: Jennie (Jason) Stevens and Linda (Bryon) Sutherly; grandchildren: Kimberly (Kody) Lewis, Megan and Brooke Stevens and Casey (Brad) Purnhagen, Ashley (Brad) Collins and Alaina (Brandon) Norbeck; nine great-grandchildren; a brother, Roger (Gloria) Allen and several nieces and nephews. Larry is preceded in death by two children: Terri Kimberly Allen and John Charles Allen.



A memorial service celebrating his life will be on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at noon at Springfield Church of Christ, 1620 Buckcreek Lane, Springfield, 45502. The family will receive friends from 11 until the time of service. A special thanks to Miami Valley Hospice. Memorial gifts may be made to Hospice of Miami Valley or Springfield Church of Christ. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at



