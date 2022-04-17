ALLEN, Paul



Age 84, of Lawrenceburg, passed away April 5, 2022, of heart failure at Cleveland Clinic in Weston, Florida. He was born in Rockcastle County,



Kentucky, on August 1, 1937, son of the late Victor Randall Allen and Nannie Frances



(Allen). The family moved to the West Chester area before he was one year old. He attended Liberty Elementary School and Union Township High School Class if 1955 (before Lakota School).



Paul Allen met Marjorie Ann Joerger in high school, and they were married July 2, 1960, in Middletown, Ohio, in the First Presbyterian Church of which they were members.



He leaves behind his cherished wife Marjorie Ann; beloved daughter, Stephanie Elizabeth (Allan J.) Dinsmore of New



Albany, Ohio; his wonderful grandsons, David Allen Dinsmore of Islamorada, FL and Matthew Samuel Dinsmore of Colorado. He is also survived by his siblings, Denver D. (Opal) Allen, Brookville, OH, Ronald (Jessie) Allen, Hamilton, OH, Ethel Ridner, Trenton, OH, Marlene (Willie) Jennings, Hamilton, OH, and Betty (Daniel) Campbell, Mason, OH; 11 nieces and



nephews; and many other family and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Wanda (Julius) Hacker; and brother, Burgess (Sue) Allen.



Visitation will be Tuesday, April 19, 2022, from 12 p.m. until the time of the service at 2 p.m. at the Norman Chapel on the grounds of Spring Grove Cemetery, 4521 Spring Grove Ave., Cincinnati, 45223.



Condolences may be offered to the family at



www.springgrove.org





Memorial contributions may be offered to Aurora First Presbyterian Church, 214 4th St. Aurora, IN 47001. Floral offerings are welcome as well.