ALLEN, Ruby Age 89, of Hamilton, died Monday, August 3, 2020, at Hospice of Hamilton. She was born in London, Kentucky, on September 18, 1930, the daughter of Willie and Lula (Lloyd) Blankenship. Ruby married Donald Allen on August 14, 1948, in London, Kentucky, and he preceded her in death on December 13, 2016. She is survived by her children, Larry (Pauletta) Allen, Peggy (Tom) Wooten, Gary (Pamela) Allen, Jerry (Lisa) Allen, Patty (Donald) Parnell and Paul Allen, all of Hamilton; one brother, Virgil (Janie) Blankenship; three sisters, Mary Overbey, Imogene Bowling and Betty Mays; thirteen grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. Private funeral services will be held Thursday, August 6, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N.W. Washington Blvd. with ministers, Jeremiah Allen and Mike Allen officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be Thursday, from 10:00 a.m. until time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hospice of Hamilton, 1010 Eaton Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

