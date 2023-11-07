Allen, Thelma

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

Thelma Allen

11/7/1932-3/24/2023

Missing You On Your Birthday

Today is full of memories

Happiness and tears,

Of birthday celebrations

We've shared throughout the years.

And though l'll always miss you

The endless joy you brought,

Warms my heart with gratitude

And fills my every thought.

Wherever you are resting

I hope that you can see,

How precious and uplifting

Your memory is to me

I feel that you are with me

In everything I do,

So I'll celebrate your birthday

But l'll spend it missing you.

Love, Sharon, Doodle, Barb and Jeff

