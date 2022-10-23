ALLEN, Tom "The Rev."



Tom "The Rev." Allen, age 71, of Bardstown, KY, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022. Tom was born in Passaic, New Jersey, on October 6, 1951, to the late Thomas and Ivee (Arthur) Allen. His life motto was "It's either an adventure or an experience" and his life sure was an adventure. A few of his escapades include making moonshine in the hills of Kentucky as a college student, the great pizza heist, real life wedding crasher, accidental streaker on several occasions, and many run-ins with his archnemeses - fireworks and boats. Tom taught his kids to own a smaller house, drive an older car, and travel. He camped and backpacked all over the United States with his family and made friends along the way. He never met a beach he didn't like and could be found floating over the ocean waves of OBX almost every summer. His camera always in hand, he put his journalism degree to use to document his journeys. He had a wicked sense of humor. At one point he joined a pool league and if he didn't win, he always took a souvenir…the cue ball. He was a poor loser which might be why he often cheated at games regardless of the age of his opponent. Music was an important part of Tom's life and he thought there was only one way to listen to it - at max volume! Not many people get the joy of having their own children scream at them to turn down the music just like their parents used to do. As a young man, his job choices were eclectic. He worked for the mob in Tom's River, as a lumberjack, organic farmer, tobacco harvester, and stained-glass artist. Eventually he realized he could not work for anyone else and so he started his own business, All Dry of Ohio. He owned All Dry for over 30 years, through plentiful and lean years, always trying to do the best he could for his employees whom he cared for like family. His grandkids called him "Toma" and he thought they hung the moon. From ziplines to secret handshakes, he made sure they were always having fun. He taught them to be funny, nice, and never give up. Tom will be dearly missed by his loving wife of 49 years, Carla Allen; his daughters, Leah (Matthew Parker) Allen and Crystal (Nate) Daniels; his grandchildren, Clara, Henry, and Benjamin; his brothers, Bob (Debbie) Allen and Larry (T'Lene) Allen; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family members and close friends. Tom is reunited with his parents, his sister, Patricia Begley and his brother, Paul Allen. A memorial service to celebrate Tom's life and fulfill his last wish that we "kiss his ash good-bye" as we shoot his ashes up in a rocket will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to All Dry of Ohio… just kidding, donations can be made to The Nature Conservancy. Please raise a glass to him in celebration of a life well-lived. Online condolences may be made at



