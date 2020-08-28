X

ALLEN, William

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

ALLEN, William Bradley William Bradley Allen, from Darrtown, passed on Aug. 1, 2020. He was born on Feb. 5, 1956. He is survived by sons, Jake and Jesse Allen; grandson, Dawson; mother, Estelle; brother, Don Martin and sisters,Tracy Brewer and Emily Hurst.

View the obituary on Legacy.com

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.