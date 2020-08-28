ALLEN, William Bradley William Bradley Allen, from Darrtown, passed on Aug. 1, 2020. He was born on Feb. 5, 1956. He is survived by sons, Jake and Jesse Allen; grandson, Dawson; mother, Estelle; brother, Don Martin and sisters,Tracy Brewer and Emily Hurst.
