ALLENDER, Kevin C.



46, of Springfield, went to be with his heavenly Father on Sunday, August 22, 2021,



following a courageous, hard-fought battle with ALS. He was born in Springfield on August 19, 1975, the son of James and Linda (Dixon) Allender. A 1993 graduate of Shawnee High School, Kevin then graduated from Mount Vernon Nazarene University with a B.A. in Business. He worked for Developmental Disabilities of Clark County and later Primary



Solutions, Columbus. He was an active member of First Church of the Nazarene where he served on the church design



committee, taught Sunday school for several years and was an encouragement to members of the church. Kevin was never without a smile, he deeply loved God, his family, enjoyed working outside and flower gardening, and loved buying Volkswagens. He is survived by his mother, Linda (Thomas) Midkiff; his wife and life-long friend, Amy D. (Nichols) Allender; his son and joy of his life, Cooper; brother, Rick (Mindy) Allender; and step-siblings, Pam (Brent) Crow,



Christopher (Kelly) Midkiff and Ryan (Cristy) Midkiff. Also



surviving are his aunts with whom he had a special bond,



Hazel Dixon, Mary Dixon, Thelma Williams and Ruth Dixon; uncle, Jack Williams; niece, Megan Allender; Amy's parents, Ray and Connie Nichols; brother-in-law, Andy Nichols; special friends, Tyson and Mandy Quail; and numerous cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his father; grandparents, Gracie and Clyde Dixon and Alma Allender; aunt, Ruth Williams, uncle, Mel Dixon; and cousin, Michelle Stiltner.



Kevin's funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday in the First Church of the Nazarene, 901 E. Home Rd., with Pastor Keith Sarver presiding. The family will receive friends beginning at 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. The service will be livestreamed on the First Church of the Nazarene Facebook page beginning at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. The family requests that those attending the visitation and service wear masks. In lieu of flowers, memorial



contributions may be made to the ALS Association, Central and Southern Ohio Chapter, 1170 Old Henderson Rd., Columbus, OH 43220 or First Church of the Nazarene. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com.



