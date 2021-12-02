ALLEY, Paul D.



Age 80, of Dayton, passed away on Saturday, November 27, 2021. Paul was born in



Dayton on February 17, 1941, to the late Marshall and Opal Alley. In addition to his



parents, Paul was preceded in death by his wife of 36 years, Marjorie Alley. He is survived by his children, Richard Alley, Patricia Newton, Kimberly (Doug Klein Sr.) Alley and



Cheryl (Stephen Stacionis)



Alley; 8 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren; brother, Ron



Alley; sister, Roberta Matthews-Hu; beloved dog, Rascal and many other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Monday, December 6, 2021, from 9:30-10:30 am at the Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, OH 45424. The service will follow at 10:30 am. Paul will be laid to rest at Forest Hills Cemetery, Piqua, OH. To send a special



