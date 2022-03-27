ALLISON, Betty Jean



Age 85, of New Lebanon, went home to be with the Lord on March 23, 2022. She was born August 18, 1936, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Carshall and Rachael Johnson. In addition to her parents Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Roger Allison; son, Ronald Allison; sisters: Barbara



Allison and Janet Trochelman and brother, Butch Johnson. Betty is survived by her children: Roger Allison Jr. (Linda),



Belinda Orrill (Rick) and Beth Bicknell (Jeff); grandchildren: Ron Allison (Chrissie), Joshua Allison, Philip Allison, Bill Bicknell (Brandy), Christina Pranger, Nick Orrill (Kendra), Ben Bicknell and Paul Bicknell; 14 great-grandchildren; sisters:



Patty Yenger and Shirley Milby (Don); brothers-in-law: Bob



Allison, Chuck Allison and Harley Allison (Marie); many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends, including Amanda Sturgill, Stacey Combs, and Brittney Wylie. Visitation will be held



Monday, March 28, 2022, from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm at the New Lebanon Assembly of God, 1574 W. Main St, New



Lebanon. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 pm. Pastor Mark Kirchhofer officiating. Entombment at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road. Contributions may be made in Betty's memory to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Betty's family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at New Lebanon Care and Rehab Center for their loving care. To share a



memory of Betty or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

