ALLISON, Ellen J. "Janey" Ellen J. "Janey" Allison, 70, of Waynesville, was called to Heaven unexpectedly Thursday, October 8, 2020, in her home. She was born May 20, 1950, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of Earl and Betty (Hixson) Miller. She was a 1968 graduate of Stebbins High School. She enjoyed playing guitar, piano and writing music. Janey loved animals, especially the cats that she took into her home, Tilly and Max. Ellen is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Jerry Allison; her father, Earl |Miller; sister, Linda Pertile; brothers, Tim (Cindy) Miller and Mark (Rosemary) Miller; her lifelong friend, Betsy (Ed) Ellison; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Miller. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Janey's name to Community United Methodist Church, 339 Meyer Ave, Dayton, Ohio 45431. A private family memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are entrusted to ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME, Springboro. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.anderson-fh.com.



