AMBURGEY, Kenneth Douglas "Ken"



Age 74 of West End, NC, went to be with his Savior, Jesus Christ, on May 8, 2022. Ken was born in Middletown, Ohio, on July 31, 1947. Ken is



survived by his wife, Carla Amburgey; sister, Sharon Amburgey; children, Kenya Snider (Bill), Justin Amburgey (Rebecca), Chelsea Rose



(Thomas) and eight wonderful grandchildren. Please join our family in honoring Ken's life on June 4, 2022. A visitation will be held at First Christian Church, 4520 Rosedale Rd, Middletown, Ohio, at 11:30 AM, followed by a service at 1:00 PM. Following the service, we invite you to join us for a Celebration of Life from 2:30-5:00 at Forest Hills Country Club - 791 4th Ave, Middletown, OH. A beautiful



tribute to Ken's life as a family man and band director can be found by visiting bolesfuneralhome.com.

