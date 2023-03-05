AMENDT, John H. "Jack"



March 12, 1930 - February 10, 2023



92, of Dayton, departed this world on February 10, 2023, and joined his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, in a far better place. He was born March 12, 1930, in Lancaster, Ohio, to Ruth and Neil Amendt.



Jack was a loving husband and father, who is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 71 years, Mary Lou. Also surviving are their three children: Susan (Gary) Avery, John (Peggy) Amendt, Jr., Marianne (Rich) Hill; 6 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild. Jack is survived by his sister, Carol Jean McClure. His brother Charles is predeceased.

