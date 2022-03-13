Hamburger icon
AMES, Esther

Obituaries
1 hour ago

AMES (Boots), Esther L.

95, was born on April 17, 1926, in Greenfield, Ohio, and passed away peacefully at her home in Springfield, Ohio, on February 23, 2022. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 70 years, Gilbert L. Ames, her parents, William (Esther) Coleman, her sister Elizabeth and brother-in-law

Clarence Middendorf. She was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses at the age of 12 and faithfully continued to assist others to study the Bible until her death. A Memorial service to honor her life will be held on Zoom on March 19th at 3:00 pm. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman

Funeral Home.

