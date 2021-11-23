Amrein, Donna

AMREIN (Ellis), Donna Lee



Beloved wife of the late Bruce Amrein Sr. for 63 years; dear mother of Sharon (Tom) Schroeck and Bruce Amrein Jr.; grandmother of Brandon Amrein, John Schroeck, Bryan (Ashley) Amrein, Michelle (Jacob) Bustle, and Brittany Amrein; great-grandmother of Emilia Amrein, Audrielle Amrein, Brooks



Bustle and Charlie Amrein; passed peacefully Friday, November 19, 2021, at the age of 87 years.



A funeral service will be held Friday, November 26 at 1:00 PM at Rose Hill Funeral Home, 2565 Princeton Rd., Hamilton, Ohio 45011 with burial to follow at Rose Hill Burial Park.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to Lakeside Chautauqua via lakesideohio.com.

