AmRhein, Linda Jean



AmRhein, Linda Jean, age 80 of 8727 Washington Colony Condominiums, Washington Township, passed away Friday, March 17, 2023, at her residence. Linda was born on July 4, 1942 in Dayton to the late William and Margie Kugelman. She is survived by her sister Victoria (Charles) Wallingford of Kettering; her niece, Janel Wallingford of Kettering; nephew Brian (Mary) Wallingford of Beavercreek; and two great nephews and a niece, Spencer, Lindsay, and Keegan of Beavercreek. A gathering of family and friends 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 25, 2023 at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME  FAR HILLS CHAPEL, with a funeral service at 10:00 a.m. Burial Woodland Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

