dayton-daily-news logo
X

ANDARY, MArie

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

ANDARY, Sr. Marie (Formerly Sr. Agnes Gertrude)

A Sister of Notre Dame de Namur, born in Bellaire, Ohio, died peacefully on September 8, 2021, at the age of 97, in the 79th year of her religious life. Her passing is mourned by the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur and her nieces and nephews. Her parents and siblings Fred, Edward, and Sr. Sally Andary, SNDdeN, preceded her in death. Sister's ministry in elementary and religious education took her to Cincinnati, Dayton, and Columbus, Ohio, and Villa Park, Illinois. After her retirement sister served community service and in the ministry of prayer at Mt. Notre Dame Health Center. Because of the Covid 19 quarantine, funeral services will be limited to the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur and immediate family. Memorials may be made to the Retirement Fund of the Sisters of Notre Dame, 701 E. Columbia Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45215. Funeral arrangements: Spring Grove Funeral Homes, formerly Schmidt-Dhonau-Kucner Funeral Home. www.springgrove.org.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
FLYNN, Mary
2
Freeman, Melissa Amber
3
MILLER, David
4
HURD, Thomas
5
BEAM, David
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top