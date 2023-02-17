ANDERFUREN, Ellen Clare



1954-2023



68, passed away on February 14, 2023, after battling Alzheimer's and breast cancer. She was a loving wife and a devoted mother, and she dedicated her life to helping others. She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard J. Anderfuren. Ellen is survived by her three children, Michael (Kayla) Joo, Tipp City, OH, Jacqueline



(Jason) Moore, Aurora, CO, and Matthew (Samouth) Joo, Wasilla, AK; two stepchildren Annita (Larry) McCormick, Broomfield, CO, and Michael Anderfuren, Castle Rock, CO; four grandchildren, Lucas Joo, Levi, Charlee and Micah Anderfuren; and eight brothers and sisters, Mary (Dwayne) Montz, Dayton, OH, Joseph (Jane) Reichert, Kettering, OH, Kathy (Richard) McCoy, St. Charles, MO, Daniel (Pamela) Reichert, Avon Lake, OH, Thomas (Ann) Reichert, Midlothian, VA, Margaret Biersack, Centerville, OH, Patricia Snyder, Kettering, OH, and Elizabeth Reichert, Vandalia, OH. A Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 19th from 3:00pm – 6:00pm at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Drive, Dayton, OH 45415, and a Funeral Mass on Monday, February 20th at 10:00am at Our Lady of the Rosary, 22 Notre Dame Avenue, Dayton, OH, 45404. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org.

