ANDERSON, Al Al (Elbert Allan) Anderson, was born on July 13, 1943, in Cleveland, Ohio, and died on October 11, 2020, in Troy, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents, Martin Luther Anderson and Gertrude Frances Sousa Anderson, his brother and sister-in-law Martin and Ruth Ann Anderson and his niece Suzie Anderson. He was deeply loved and will be sorely missed by: his wife, Nancy Reichert Anderson; children Richard Anderson (Lara Fitzgerald), Julie Clendenen, Lachlan Anderson; grandchildren Alexandra (Jeff) Lape, Jacqueline Clendenen, Hailee Anderson, Luke Clendenen, Lauren Clendenen, Karley Anderson and Christopher Anderson; many nieces and nephews and sisters and brothers-in-law. He included in his family many AA friends who loved and supported him through more than 36 years of recovery. He was a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh and The Ohio State University. He had several careers in his life including teaching at Troy High School and working as a stock broker for Salomon Smith Barney. His love of history led him to open and operate Anderson Americana, an online and mail auction selling historical memorabilia. He enjoyed heirloom tomatoes, saving and sharing seeds through Seed Savers Exchange. He was passionate about social justice and spent most of his life seeking equality for all humankind. Al was a lover of all things FUN, including baseball (especially the Cleveland Indians), travel (he visited all 50 states and many foreign countries), and Amusement Parks (especially roller coasters). In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hospice of Miami Valley Ohio (Troy, Ohio) The Carter Center (Atlanta, Georgia) or Equal Justice Initiative (Montgomery, Alabama). Al donated his body to Wright State Medical School, but a memorial service is planned for Saturday, October 17, at 11:30 am at First Presbyterian Church, 20 S Walnut St., Troy, Ohio. The family will receive friends starting at 11:00am before the service and afterwards in the Walnut St. vestibule. Masks are required and the church is marked for social distancing.

