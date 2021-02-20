X

ANDERSON, AuDrene

ANDERSON, AuDrene Evonne

Born November 2, 1950, in Middletown, Ohio, to Vivian "Vick" and Jean C. Allen Anderson. Passed away January 25, 2021, age 70. We the family wish to thank all who sent love cards, telephone calls, and prayers during the illness and passing of our loved one, AuDrene. She was a 1969 graduate of Middletown High School and resided in Los Angeles, California, for many years. Her loving character and spirit will be missed by all who were privileged to know her. Special

gratitude to the Doctors and Nurses at the Atrium Medical Center, Hospice of Butler Warren County and the Donald

Jordan Memorial Chapel. She leaves to cherish her, two

brothers Carl S. Anderson, and Victor E. Anderson, two sisters: Pamela Anderson – Culbreath, and Eva D. Anderson; two aunts Ruth Flowers and Judith Thomas; nieces, nephews,

cousins, other relatives and many special friends.

