ANDERSON, Betty

2 hours ago

ANDERSON, Betty

Age 94, of Tipp City, passed away on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 411 E. 2nd Street, Dayton, Ohio, officiated by Celebrant

Father Angelo Anthony. Wearing masks and social distancing will be required. Arrangements by Newcomer North Chapel, Dayton.

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - North Dayton Chapel

4104 Needmore Rd

Dayton, OH

45424

https://www.newcomerdayton.com

