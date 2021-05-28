ANDERSON, Charles F. "Frank"



Charles F. "Frank" Anderson, 68, of Springfield, passed away May 26, 2021, in his home. He was born April 8, 1953, in Springfield, son of Raymond H. "Mickey" and Sarah E. (Clifton) Anderson. Frank retired from the family business Metal Stampings Unlimited, where he worked with his brothers and nephew. He enjoyed working on cars, playing Friday night poker at the Double D, going to the casino, and was a Buckeye fan. He dearly loved his huge family and loved watching his grandson play baseball, football, and soccer and granddaughter play travel and school softball along with all his niece's and nephew's games.



Survivors include his loving wife of 50 years, Debbie (Ehling) Anderson; daughters, Tami Jo Anderson and Tina Marie (Todd) Caylor, Sr.; grandchildren, Todd Caylor, Jr. and Tara Jo



Anderson; siblings, Edward (Cheryl) Anderson, Daniel (Cathy) Anderson, and Peggy (Howard) West; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by siblings, Raymond Anderson, Patty Holmes, Nancy Eanes, and Kenny Anderson, and by his parents. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 pm, Sunday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Jim Ballard officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 2-4 pm. Condolences may be shared at



www.jkzfh.com