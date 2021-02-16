ANDERSON, Dorothy M.



81, died Friday, February 12, 2021, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born February 21, 1939, in Springfield the daughter of Leslie and Josephine (Walls) Erskine. Survivors include four children, Gary Lee Davis, Melanie "Sis" Barter, Kenneth Davis and Tina (Ted) Wyen; 14 grandchildren; four siblings, Sharon Kohut, Phyllis Robertson, Cheryl Hubbard and Butch Erskine. She was preceded in death by her husband, James in 2013, two sisters, Anna Mae Erskin and Eileen Erskin and a son, Richard Davis. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

