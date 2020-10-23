ANDERSON, Emerson S. "Bud"



Emerson S. "Bud" Anderson, 88, of Lawrenceville, passed away October 20, 2020, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born August 3, 1932, in Jackson, Ohio, the son of James Franklin and Ivy Delle (Barbee) Shaner. Bud was a member of the Honda Gold Wing Association and the Beagles Club. He was retired form Navistar and was a Navy Veteran of the Korean War. Survivors include one daughter, Tracie (Scot) Johnson, four stepchildren, Mike (JoAnn) Stratton, Timothy (Cathy) Halloran, Kit Fields, Maureen (Bill) Thompson, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren and many good friends. He was preceded in death by his loving wife; Janis A. "Jan" Anderson in 2019, a stepson, Kevin Halloran and his parents. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2:00PM until 5:00PM Sunday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Masks are requested. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association or to the Donor's favorite charity. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

