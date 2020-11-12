ANDERSON, FANNY

ANDERSON (Hoefling), Fanny May



Fanny May Anderson passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Brighton Gardens of Washington Township. Fanny was born January 23, 1940, in Dayton to the late Harold and Mary (Powell) Hoefling. In addition to her parents, Fanny was also preceded in death by her brother Frank Hoefling in 1979. Fanny is survived by her husband of 56 years Roland Anderson, son Scott Anderson of Venice, Florida, daughter Kristen Anderson of Bellbrook, sister Rosemary Barton of California.



After business school Fanny was employed by WLW-D Channel 2 in the promotions dept., later she was moved to WKEF – Channel 22 also in the promotions department until 1969. Fanny was a stay at home mom while the children were in school. Later Fanny was employed at Digital Controls where her brother-in-law Gary Anderson was a manager. Fanny's mother-in-law Henrietta Anderson was also a part-time employee while Fanny worked at Digital.



Fanny quit working at age 62 so she and her husband Roland could travel the world. Fanny enjoyed doing the planning and making all the reservations for the many great trips overseas and here in the states. Fanny also enjoyed having her lady friends join her at the family condo on Longboat Key, Florida. Fanny always enjoyed sharing her life with longtime friends.



The family will receive friends and family from 10:00 – 12:00 on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Newcomer Funeral Home located on Rt. 725 in Centerville. A graveside service will be held at the Centerville Cemetery after visitation.



The family wishes to thank the wonderful caring staff at the Brighton Gardens Senior Care Alzheimer's Home. The loving care by Charity, Peggy, Angie, McKenzie, Matt, Stephanie, India, CeCe, Heather, Stacy, Jeni, Toya, Bob, Fury and Leslie made the Anderson family very happy in their care of Fanny. The family also thanks the wonderful care by the hospice staff Josa, Sara and Tiffany.



Condolences may be sent to the family at 1440 Black Oak Dr. Centerville, Ohio 45459



