ANDERSON, Gordon

1 hour ago

ANDERSON, Gordon Craig

Age 66 of Jacksonville, FL, passed away July 1, 2022. He was born February 23, 1956, in Dayton, OH, and was a graduate of Fairmont East High School. He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Virginia Anderson, along with his wife of 47 years, Cindy (Johnson) Anderson. Survivors include his daughter, Amie (Burke) Evans; sons Aaron (Alana) Anderson, David Anderson; and sister, Sherry Skelton; six grandchildren, Maddox and Georgia Evans, Emma Anderson, Jackson, Sumner and Truman Anderson. Craig never met a stranger. He had a big personality and a great sense of humor. Donations in his memory may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.

