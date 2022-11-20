ANDERSON, Kathleen Lavon



Age 78, of Kettering, passed away November 15, 2022. She was born August 21, 1944, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Howard and Marjorie Wendling. In addition to her parents, Cathie was preceded in death by her daughter, Christine Brandenburg Willett; brothers: William Wendling and Timothy Wendling; and sisters: Joanne Manning, Mitzie Miller, Suzanne Allen and Sandra Scott. Cathie is survived by her husband of 31 years, Winston Anderson; children: Carey Huckvale, Scott Brandenburg and Steve Brandenburg; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Carolyn O'Leary; brothers: Michael Wendling and Daniel Wendling; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held from 4:00 - 7:00 pm on Monday, November 21, 2022, at Newcomer Funeral Home, North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where the funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday. Contributions may be made in Cathie's memory to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. To share a memory of Cathie or leave a special message for her family, please visit



www.NewcomerDayton.com